VivaCell-MTS offers beautiful numbers to online smartphone buyers
June 11, 2018 - 16:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Monday, June 11 that in case of buying any smartphone from the company’s online shop by 31.08.2018, users can get a beautiful number.
The smartphones available in the online shop can be browsed visiting the “Online Shop” section on www.mts.am.
For more information, subscribers can visit www.mts.am, contact 111 free of charge hotline, chat with company representatives through “111 Online”, or approach one of the company's service centers across Armenia.
Top stories
World-renowned Dutch firm MVRDV has released plans to transform the 11,800-square-metre former communist monument.
The EEC - overseeing Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan - has approved "A1893" and "A1954" models.
Samsung Electronics has filed a new trademark for “Micro QLED” with the Korean patent office, according to a news report.
Armenia's government prioritizes information technology with measures like tax breaks and educational programs, the article says.
Partner news
Latest news
Researchers seek volunteers for major Alzheimer's study The University of Kansas Alzheimer's Disease Center in Fairway is taking part in a major study involving the disease.
FIFA World Cup: Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals which team he will root for At the same time, Mkhitaryan noted that "there is no need to put pressure on the Russian team."
Woman reportedly lures 6 Kurdish fighters to Islamic State death trap The woman lured the militants fighting under the umbrella of the Syrian Democratic Forces into her house in Suwydan Jazeera town.
Turkish-backed groups engage in intense clashes in Afrin Intense clashes broke out between the Turkish-backed rebel groups near the Afrin region of Aleppo on June 11 evening.