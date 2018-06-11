// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

VivaCell-MTS offers beautiful numbers to online smartphone buyers

VivaCell-MTS offers beautiful numbers to online smartphone buyers
June 11, 2018 - 16:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Monday, June 11 that in case of buying any smartphone from the company’s online shop by 31.08.2018, users can get a beautiful number.

The smartphones available in the online shop can be browsed visiting the “Online Shop” section on www.mts.am.

For more information, subscribers can visit www.mts.am, contact 111 free of charge hotline, chat with company representatives through “111 Online”, or approach one of the company's service centers across Armenia.

Armenia’s Tumo to run Albania's new multifunctional technology centerArmenia’s Tumo to run Albania's new multifunctional technology center
World-renowned Dutch firm MVRDV has released plans to transform the 11,800-square-metre former communist monument.
Apple gets permission to sell two new iPads in Eurasian Economic UnionApple gets permission to sell two new iPads in Eurasian Economic Union
The EEC - overseeing Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan - has approved "A1893" and "A1954" models.
Samsung requests trademark for ‘Micro QLED’Samsung requests trademark for ‘Micro QLED’
Samsung Electronics has filed a new trademark for “Micro QLED” with the Korean patent office, according to a news report.
Armenia aspires to be Silicon Valley of South Caucasus: EurasiaNetArmenia aspires to be Silicon Valley of South Caucasus: EurasiaNet
Armenia's government prioritizes information technology with measures like tax breaks and educational programs, the article says.
Armenia’s smart cribs sing a lullaby and tell a story

Bringing comfort, design and more

Armenian app Dinebook helps reserve restaurant tables in Yerevan
Armenian game Shadowmatic among Google Play’s Best Innovative Games
Tesla's electric Semi truck prices start from $150,000
Armenia lags behind Azerbaijan in terms of ICT development: report
