// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Azerbaijan’s failure to negotiate with Karabakh hinders progress: Armenia

Azerbaijan’s failure to negotiate with Karabakh hinders progress: Armenia
June 12, 2018 - 16:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia can never assume responsibility to negotiate on behalf of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on issues which lie within the domain of the authorities and people of Artsakh, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said in the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 12.

According to him, progress in talks will be achieved only when Azerbaijan is ready to negotiate with Artsakh, Panorama.am reports.

Kocharyan says Baku’s failure to accept Karabakh’s participation in the process is a good litmus test, proving that Azerbaijan doesn’t intend to make progress.

The Deputy Foreign Minister also stressed that if Azerbaijan really seeks progress in the talks, it should negotiate with Artsakh instead of pretending that no such subject exists.

Kocharyan said changes in the two Armenian republics cannot but strengthen the Armenian side’s positions in the international arena.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at a meeting with Russian lawmakers on June 7 that the status of Karabakh and the security of the people of Artsakh are Armenia’s priorities in the process of the settlement of the conflict.

Related links:
Panorama.am. 20 տարուց ավելի է՝ գնդակն Ադրբեջանի դաշտում է. Շավարշ Քոչարյան
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan

The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.

 Top stories
U.S. mulls greater assistance to ArmeniaU.S. mulls greater assistance to Armenia
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
Republicans say have yet to discuss issue of snap parliamentary electionsRepublicans say have yet to discuss issue of snap parliamentary elections
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction resignsLawmaker from Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction resigns
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Former Armenian PM 'was in touch with Russian officials' before quittingFormer Armenian PM 'was in touch with Russian officials' before quitting
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Armenia appoints new ambassadors to France, Israel
RPA to discuss Armenia PM candidate after April 9: spokesman
Former Armenian leader won’t attend new president’s inauguration
Armenia government sends CEPA bill to parliament for ratification
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Rebel forces attack Syrian army troops in Hama According to pro-opposition activists, Jaysh Al-Izza specifically targeted the government-held towns of Helfaya and Al-Safsafiyah.
Yerevan hosts Aurora Dialogues on humanitarian challenges Samantha Powerstressed the importance of international diplomacy and grassroots action to make a difference to the refugee crisis.
Some Diasporans try to influence processes in Armenia: Acemoglu Daron Acemoglu said while Armenians abroad do play an important role, they should provide support in two directions.
Armenian energy delegation to discuss gas in Iran Behzad Babazadeh said that the Armenian side wants imported gas from Iran to be increased from 1 mcm to 1.6 mcm.