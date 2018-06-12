Azerbaijan’s failure to negotiate with Karabakh hinders progress: Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia can never assume responsibility to negotiate on behalf of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on issues which lie within the domain of the authorities and people of Artsakh, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said in the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 12.

According to him, progress in talks will be achieved only when Azerbaijan is ready to negotiate with Artsakh, Panorama.am reports.

Kocharyan says Baku’s failure to accept Karabakh’s participation in the process is a good litmus test, proving that Azerbaijan doesn’t intend to make progress.

The Deputy Foreign Minister also stressed that if Azerbaijan really seeks progress in the talks, it should negotiate with Artsakh instead of pretending that no such subject exists.

Kocharyan said changes in the two Armenian republics cannot but strengthen the Armenian side’s positions in the international arena.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at a meeting with Russian lawmakers on June 7 that the status of Karabakh and the security of the people of Artsakh are Armenia’s priorities in the process of the settlement of the conflict.