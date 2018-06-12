Azerbaijan’s failure to negotiate with Karabakh hinders progress: Armenia
June 12, 2018 - 16:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia can never assume responsibility to negotiate on behalf of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on issues which lie within the domain of the authorities and people of Artsakh, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said in the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 12.
According to him, progress in talks will be achieved only when Azerbaijan is ready to negotiate with Artsakh, Panorama.am reports.
Kocharyan says Baku’s failure to accept Karabakh’s participation in the process is a good litmus test, proving that Azerbaijan doesn’t intend to make progress.
The Deputy Foreign Minister also stressed that if Azerbaijan really seeks progress in the talks, it should negotiate with Artsakh instead of pretending that no such subject exists.
Kocharyan said changes in the two Armenian republics cannot but strengthen the Armenian side’s positions in the international arena.
Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at a meeting with Russian lawmakers on June 7 that the status of Karabakh and the security of the people of Artsakh are Armenia’s priorities in the process of the settlement of the conflict.
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
Top stories
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Rebel forces attack Syrian army troops in Hama According to pro-opposition activists, Jaysh Al-Izza specifically targeted the government-held towns of Helfaya and Al-Safsafiyah.
Yerevan hosts Aurora Dialogues on humanitarian challenges Samantha Powerstressed the importance of international diplomacy and grassroots action to make a difference to the refugee crisis.
Some Diasporans try to influence processes in Armenia: Acemoglu Daron Acemoglu said while Armenians abroad do play an important role, they should provide support in two directions.
Armenian energy delegation to discuss gas in Iran Behzad Babazadeh said that the Armenian side wants imported gas from Iran to be increased from 1 mcm to 1.6 mcm.