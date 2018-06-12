// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia Labor Minister quits over disagreements with government

Armenia Labor Minister quits over disagreements with government
June 12, 2018 - 18:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mane Tandilyan announced her resignation on Monday, June 12, one month after she accepted the job.

The reason behind Tandilyan’s decision, she said, was the differences in her perception of the implementation of the mandatory funded pension system and that of the government.

Tandilian, in particular, proposed pushing back the introduction of the mandatory system one year and change it through public discussions.

“This road was full of challenges too, but I expressed readiness to organizethe entire process by carrying out large-scale work with the wide sections of the society to find the best and most acceptable solution,” she said.

“It turned out after lengthy discussions that my proposal was not supported by the government. Instead, a new proposal was submitted to the government and subsequently approved.”

Related links:
Mane Tandilyan's Facebook post
 Top stories
U.S. mulls greater assistance to ArmeniaU.S. mulls greater assistance to Armenia
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
Republicans say have yet to discuss issue of snap parliamentary electionsRepublicans say have yet to discuss issue of snap parliamentary elections
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction resignsLawmaker from Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction resigns
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Former Armenian PM 'was in touch with Russian officials' before quittingFormer Armenian PM 'was in touch with Russian officials' before quitting
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Armenia appoints new ambassadors to France, Israel
RPA to discuss Armenia PM candidate after April 9: spokesman
Former Armenian leader won’t attend new president’s inauguration
Armenia government sends CEPA bill to parliament for ratification
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Rebel forces attack Syrian army troops in Hama According to pro-opposition activists, Jaysh Al-Izza specifically targeted the government-held towns of Helfaya and Al-Safsafiyah.
Yerevan hosts Aurora Dialogues on humanitarian challenges Samantha Powerstressed the importance of international diplomacy and grassroots action to make a difference to the refugee crisis.
Some Diasporans try to influence processes in Armenia: Acemoglu Daron Acemoglu said while Armenians abroad do play an important role, they should provide support in two directions.
Armenian energy delegation to discuss gas in Iran Behzad Babazadeh said that the Armenian side wants imported gas from Iran to be increased from 1 mcm to 1.6 mcm.