Rebel forces attack Syrian army troops in Hama

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Free Syrian Army’s Jaysh Al-Izza faction launched a new attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate on Monday, June 11, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to pro-opposition activists, Jaysh Al-Izza specifically targeted the government-held towns of Helfaya and Al-Safsafiyah near the Idlib Governorate’s provincial border.

In response to the attack by the FSA, the Syrian Arab Army began to heavily target the Jaysh Al-Izza towns of Al-Lataminah and Kafr Zita with a flurry of missiles and artillery shells.