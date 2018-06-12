Rebel forces attack Syrian army troops in Hama
June 12, 2018 - 19:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Free Syrian Army’s Jaysh Al-Izza faction launched a new attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate on Monday, June 11, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to pro-opposition activists, Jaysh Al-Izza specifically targeted the government-held towns of Helfaya and Al-Safsafiyah near the Idlib Governorate’s provincial border.
In response to the attack by the FSA, the Syrian Arab Army began to heavily target the Jaysh Al-Izza towns of Al-Lataminah and Kafr Zita with a flurry of missiles and artillery shells.
