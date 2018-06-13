VivaCell-MTS unveils new tariff plans for users of top 5 messaging apps
June 13, 2018 - 12:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ever-increasing number of smartphones and mobile applications have radically changed the telecommunications industry. If in the past people used mobile phones only for Voice and SMS services, now Voice and Data services are dominant. The demand for mobile Internet is growing with a geometric progression. And the reason is that almost everything becomes available on the Internet through smartphone.
Now, VivaCell-MTS has introduced new "X" and "Y" tariff plans which allows subscribers to use the top 5 messengers - Viber, WhatsApp, Messenger, Zangi and Telegram - as much as they want, as well as to use Voice, Internet and SMS servicesprovided by the package properly.
"Nowadays, it is difficult to imagine everyday life without these messengers, instant messaging, video calls, and group chats. They make the process of human communication faster and easier. According to an analysis carried out by VivaCell-MTS, this market in Armenia is also considered one of the most massive and competitive ones, as the majority of VivaCell-MTS subscribers owning a smartphone use 2 or more messengers. We are sure that these packages will make the communication of our subscribers even easier ", said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.
"X" tariff plan is can be activated by dialing *208*5000#, which includes: Viber, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Zangi, Telegram*, 10 GB Internet, Calls 300 min**, on-net calls***, 500 SMS *****. The activation fee is AMD 5000.
"Y" tariff plan is can be activated by dialing *208*2800#, which includes: Viber, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Zangi, Telegram*, 5 GB Internet, Calls 100 min**, on-net calls***, 300 SMS *****. The activation fee is AMD 2800.
"The names of the tariff plans - “X” and “Y” - are connected with the generations’ names. Before introducing the new tariff plans to our subscribers, we made a detailed analysis of the generations' interests and shared the results on our Facebook page. By the way, "Y" tariff plan is also dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan," said Yirikian.
After the 10 FB or 5 GB internet packages are consumed during the 30-day validity period of “X” or “Y” tariff plans respectively, a 500-MB additional package is automatically activated upon the availability of at least AMD 100 on your account balance. The 500 MB package is available for 24 hours from the moment of activation.
After the expiration of the 30-day validity period, in case of sufficient funds on your account balance, the packages of services within “X” or “Y” tariff plan are considered as activated only after receiving a notifying SMS.
*when using the mentioned applications while the packages provided by the tariff plan are active, the main Internet-package is not consumed.
**callsto RA mobile networks, 374 97 and 374 47 networks; to US and Canada, MTS Russia and Vodafone Ukraine
***10 000 on-net minutes after consuming the 300-minute package
****10 000 on-net minutes after consuming the 100-minute package
*****to RA GSM networks
