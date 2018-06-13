Chinese-language school to open in Yerevan on September 1
June 13, 2018 - 13:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Chinese-language school will open in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan on September 1, Chinese ambassador to Yerevan Tian Erlun said at a meeting with Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan.
At a meeting with former Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan in January, the ambassador had said that $15 million were allotted for the construction of the school in Yerevan.
The ambassador said that the Chinese side will conclude building the school in the second half of August, as agreed before.
Also, the diplomat revealed that the Chinese government is ready to provide support in the process of organizing Chinese language studies and will send teachers for the upcoming academic year.
Also, issues concerning higher education in Armenian and Chinese institutions and expanding cooperation in the field of education were high on the agenda.
