Armenia reaffirms readiness to work with OSCE envoys on Karabakh
June 13, 2018 - 14:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, June 13 met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs - Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States - as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
The PM stressed the importance of the co-chairs role in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and expressed confidence that efficient cooperation will be formed between Armenia’s new government and the Minsk Group.
This is the first visit by the co-chairs after Pashinyan was elected Armenia’s new Prime Ministers following months of protests and a civil disobedience campaign, which forced former PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign.
The envoys vowed to make all efforts to reach a lasting solution and stressed the importance of adhering to commitments taken by the sides.
Pashinyan reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness to work with the Minsk Group mediators to settle the conflict peacefully.
The mediators earlier met Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to discuss the conflict and the ways to reach a resolution.
Top stories
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army sends reinforcements to fight off IS in eastern Syria IS attacks have inflicted losses upon the government troops deployed in the stretching desert spanning from east Homs to the Iraqi borders.
Armenia coult will release Founding Parliament head Jirair Sefilian on bail Founding Parliament opposition group leader Jirair Sefilian will be released from prison on bail, a court in Yerevan said on June 13.
Militants suffer 'heavy losses' in failed assault on Shiite towns in Idlib Led by the Uzbek fighters, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham stormed eastern Kafraya from their positions at the Barouma Farms.
Armenia PM due in Moscow June 13 to meet Putin, attend FIFA opening Also, the Armenian Prime Minister will also take part in the unveiling of a bust of Hero of the Soviet Union Hamazasp Babadzhanian.