Armenia reaffirms readiness to work with OSCE envoys on Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, June 13 met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs - Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States - as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The PM stressed the importance of the co-chairs role in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and expressed confidence that efficient cooperation will be formed between Armenia’s new government and the Minsk Group.

This is the first visit by the co-chairs after Pashinyan was elected Armenia’s new Prime Ministers following months of protests and a civil disobedience campaign, which forced former PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign.

The envoys vowed to make all efforts to reach a lasting solution and stressed the importance of adhering to commitments taken by the sides.

Pashinyan reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness to work with the Minsk Group mediators to settle the conflict peacefully.

The mediators earlier met Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to discuss the conflict and the ways to reach a resolution.