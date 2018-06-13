Militants suffer 'heavy losses' in failed assault on Shiite towns in Idlib
June 13, 2018 - 14:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armed militants launched a big assault on Tuesday, June 12 night on the besieged Shiite towns of Al-Fou’aa and Kafraya in the Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by the Uzbek fighters, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham stormed eastern Kafraya from their positions at the Barouma Farms.
This attack resulted in a fierce battle with pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF) that would last for several hours last night.
According to the National Defense Forces, their troops and Hezbollah managed to fend off the militants and force them to retreat back to the Barouma Farms after they failed to infiltrate into Kafraya.
The National Defense Forces added that the militants 'suffered heavy losses' during the overnight battle.
The attack by the jihadist rebels in Idlib is another violation of the Astana peace agreement, which was established by the Turkish and Russian delegations.
In response to the attacks, the Russian and Syrian air forces have been heavily bombarding the jihadist-held towns in the Idlib governorate.
With the latest escalations, the Russian military may force Turkish backed troops to step in and force the militants to retreat from this part of Idlib Governorate, the source says.
