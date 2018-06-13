Armenia coult will release Founding Parliament head Jirair Sefilian on bail
June 13, 2018 - 15:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Founding Parliament opposition group leader Jirair Sefilian will be released from prison on bail, a court in Yerevan said on Wednesday, June 13.
Sefilian and group of people were arrested in June 2016.
In May 2016, two AK-74 rifles and 120 bullets were found in a car involved in an accident in central Yerevan, with the driver and the passenger taken to the police, Armenia’s Investigative Committee said then.
In the framework of the criminal case opened to investigate the incident, the committee found out that Sefilian and a group of people planned to seize buildings and communication facilities, including the Yerevan TV tower.
The group members had even planned to implement criminal actions following the 4-day war in Karabakh in early April, the committee said.
On May 2018, Sefilyan appealed the ten-year sentence handed him in March, which was reduced to 5.5 years on Wednesday.
Except for Sefilian, all the others were allowed to leave the courtroom.
Top stories
The analysis reveals that Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey saw the biggest growth of arrivals in the first three months of 2018.
Power is currently in Armenia as she is a member of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Selection Committee.
In Armenia, the tariff for electricity for socially vulnerable families may decrease by 10 drams in the near future.
An analytical agency, TurStat has compiled a rating of resorts of in the CIS space, where Russians are planning to travel this summer.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army sends reinforcements to fight off IS in eastern Syria IS attacks have inflicted losses upon the government troops deployed in the stretching desert spanning from east Homs to the Iraqi borders.
Militants suffer 'heavy losses' in failed assault on Shiite towns in Idlib Led by the Uzbek fighters, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham stormed eastern Kafraya from their positions at the Barouma Farms.
Armenia PM due in Moscow June 13 to meet Putin, attend FIFA opening Also, the Armenian Prime Minister will also take part in the unveiling of a bust of Hero of the Soviet Union Hamazasp Babadzhanian.
Armenia reaffirms readiness to work with OSCE envoys on Karabakh Nikol Pashinyan stressed the importance of the co-chairs role in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.