Armenia coult will release Founding Parliament head Jirair Sefilian on bail

PanARMENIAN.Net - Founding Parliament opposition group leader Jirair Sefilian will be released from prison on bail, a court in Yerevan said on Wednesday, June 13.

Sefilian and group of people were arrested in June 2016.

In May 2016, two AK-74 rifles and 120 bullets were found in a car involved in an accident in central Yerevan, with the driver and the passenger taken to the police, Armenia’s Investigative Committee said then.

In the framework of the criminal case opened to investigate the incident, the committee found out that Sefilian and a group of people planned to seize buildings and communication facilities, including the Yerevan TV tower.

The group members had even planned to implement criminal actions following the 4-day war in Karabakh in early April, the committee said.

On May 2018, Sefilyan appealed the ten-year sentence handed him in March, which was reduced to 5.5 years on Wednesday.

Except for Sefilian, all the others were allowed to leave the courtroom.