President: Armenia will make further effort for Karabakh settlement
June 14, 2018 - 14:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Armen Sarkissian met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs - Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States - as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, on Thursday, June 14.
At the meeting in Yerevan, Sarkissian said Armenia is committed to the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict mediated by the co-chairs.
He added that Armenia will continue making effort to reach a peaceful settlement of the conflict.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on Wednesday.
The PM stressed the importance of the co-chairs role in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and expressed confidence that efficient cooperation will be formed between Armenia’s new government and the Minsk Group.
