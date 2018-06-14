Business in FAANG style: Insight session coming to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The rapidly changing environment transforms organizations, attitudes and methods; it shifts systems of values and mindsets of generations. The business sphere is also influenced by these changes and finds reflected in organizational and management strategies.

On September 7, within the framework of #WTSA (World’s Top Speakers in Armenia) initiative organized by Skill.am, Swedish economist, writer and business analytic Kjell Nordström will hold the first-of-its-kind insight session in Armenia titled “Business in FAANG Style: strategy for future leaders and organizations”. Kjell Nordström has twice been ranked as the leader in the “Thinkers 50” global rating of management thinkers and one of the brightest and eccentric thinkers of our time.

The General Partner of the event is VivaCell-MTS, Armenia’s leading telecommunication operator.

During the session, the participants will get acquainted with the vision of the “Funky Business” bestseller’s co-author Kjell Nordström. The speaker will share his experience and strategic insights on management and business, on how the company is affected by huge technological changes and how to designate a system of values.

FAANG is the new standard of business administration. It is an acronym for Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, the shapers of the most successful business model of our time. According to Nordström, to achieve success, companies need to follow the business logic of the above-mentioned companies when defining their strategy.

Kjell Nordström is one of the most sought-after thinkers of our time. The bestseller “Funky Business” published in 1999 reflects on the emerging business trends of the 21st century. His research and consulting focus on the areas of corporate strategy, multinational corporations and globalization.