Kim Kardashian says would "love to be an attorney"
June 16, 2018 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It may be hard to imagine Kim Kardashian in a typical 9-to-5 job, but there's one office position the reality star would apparently love to hold. Kim Kardashian would "love to be an attorney," according to Entertainment Tonight, and her reasons are pretty sound. On Friday, Kardashian shared the revelation about her dream career during a Today show joint interview with Alice Marie Johnson, whom President Trump freed from prison after meeting with Kardashian, Bustle says.
Kardashian explained to Today co-host Hoda Kotb that she'd love to join the legal field, but she's not thrilled at the prospect of all the school she'd have to go through to get there. She explained:
"All of my attorneys at home always joke, like, 'You've gotta just come be in the office. If I didn't have to go for so much school, I would truly love to be an attorney and practice all the time. That's something, everyone that knows me knows that I'm so passionate about it."
Kardashian's passion for helping people like Johnson is apparent from many of her actions. While she may not agree with President Trump on many issues, the two of them apparently had a productive meeting together. Trump granted Johnson clemency shortly after his meeting with Kardashian, a rare bipartisan victory in today's political climate.
Kardashian's work on Johnson's behalf is praiseworthy, but it's not the first time the reality star has spoken out about causes she believes in. In September 2016, Kardashian took out a full-page ad in The New York Times to raise awareness about the Armenian genocide. The ad was apparently in response to a separate ad in The Wall Street Journal that suggested the genocide never happened. "Genocide denial cannot be allowed," the ad read, along with a letter from Kardashian.
In April 2015, Kardashian also marked the 100th anniversary of the 1915 genocide by visiting Armenia, along with her sisters and husband. Kardashian shared a tribute at the Armenian Genocide Memorial during the trip.
Top stories
During the 2018 CFDA Awards on Monday, June 4 night, Kim Kardashian West was presented with the first-ever influencer award.
Armenia Art Fair served as a market and exhibition space to present modern and contemporary art from around the world.
"System Of A Down" guitarist Daron Malakian has said that writing songs is a way for him to express his pride in being Armenian.
“I'm very excited to invite you to my solo show "Uncanny" with Allouche Gallery in NYC,” Tigran Tsitoghdzyan’s message reads.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh army reveals details on contact line situation Manpower and military movements on the Azerbaijani sides near the contact line have also been observed in the reporting period.
Israeli troops allegedly fire flare bombs along Syrian-Lebanese border The NNA report said the Israeli Defense Forces fired several flare bombs towards the Jabal Al-Sheikh (Mount Hermon) region
NASA, MIT bring Zero Robotics to Armenia Zero Robotics organized by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and NASA is currently underway in Shirak province.
Armenia PM visits Karabakh for second time since taking office Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) for the second time since taking office in May.