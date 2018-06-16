Henrikh Mkhitaryan launching official website
June 16, 2018 - 13:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Captain of the Armenian national team and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will soon unveil his official website, Mkhitaryan.am, the player himself said in a tweet.
The website will launch Saturday, June 16 and will offer details from the playmaker’s life and career.
Also, fans will be able to purchase online the MickiToy, a life-like toy version of himself.
The miniature Mkhitaryan wears full national team kit along with football boots and a small football and can also be bought from stores in Yerevan.
Armenia, Turkey and Azerbaijan will have their doping-related suspensions from international weightlifting competitions lifted early.
“If you work, if you try to be better and better, money isn't going anywhere. I've never played football for money," said Mkhitaryan.
Arsenal made a splash, bringing in Mkhitaryan, and as the Armenian settles, he may provide more upside than Ozil, the article says.
Asked be fellow Gunner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang where he calls home, Mkhitaryan reminded that he spent most of his childhood in France.
