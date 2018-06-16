Henrikh Mkhitaryan launching official website

PanARMENIAN.Net - Captain of the Armenian national team and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will soon unveil his official website, Mkhitaryan.am, the player himself said in a tweet.

The website will launch Saturday, June 16 and will offer details from the playmaker’s life and career.

Also, fans will be able to purchase online the MickiToy, a life-like toy version of himself.

The miniature Mkhitaryan wears full national team kit along with football boots and a small football and can also be bought from stores in Yerevan.