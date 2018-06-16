Czech photographer's "Piece of Armenian Soul" on show in Prague
June 16, 2018 - 11:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Czech Photo Centre is showcasing the photography of Josef Bosák in a show called "Piece of Armenian Soul",which runs until August 12, Prague TV reports.
Bosák holds of the Fédération Internationale de l'Art Photographique’s AFIAP (Artiste FIAP) and EFIAP (Excellence FIAP) distinctions.
He visits Armenia and the Nagorno Karabakh every year, and the show conveys some of what he has experienced in his travels. The exhibition features photographs of elderly people as well as young people and children to trace Armenia's troubled history.
“The mountainous Armenian landscape, marked by a troubled history and the suffering of its people through the decisions of politicians and relentless conflicts between Christians and Muslims, has become the author’s great focus. Despite all the injustice committed against the local population, Bosák says the native Armenians remain very friendly people with a great sense of hospitality,” the description of the exhibition states.
Bosák began taking photographs in 2003. In 2007, he visited Armenia and began to focus on capturing the human form and social journalism.
During a recent visit, he was an eyewitness to political events where the leader of anti-government protests, Nikol Pashinyan, became prime minister.
He visited the Karabakh Hospital numerous times over three years. These photos have been well-received in international photography contests.
Visitors to the Czech Photo Centre’s small hall can view the Every Tuesday exhibition until July 1. The photos cover a range of topics from body image to sports to familial relations.
Top stories
During the 2018 CFDA Awards on Monday, June 4 night, Kim Kardashian West was presented with the first-ever influencer award.
Armenia Art Fair served as a market and exhibition space to present modern and contemporary art from around the world.
"System Of A Down" guitarist Daron Malakian has said that writing songs is a way for him to express his pride in being Armenian.
“I'm very excited to invite you to my solo show "Uncanny" with Allouche Gallery in NYC,” Tigran Tsitoghdzyan’s message reads.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh army reveals details on contact line situation Manpower and military movements on the Azerbaijani sides near the contact line have also been observed in the reporting period.
Israeli troops allegedly fire flare bombs along Syrian-Lebanese border The NNA report said the Israeli Defense Forces fired several flare bombs towards the Jabal Al-Sheikh (Mount Hermon) region
NASA, MIT bring Zero Robotics to Armenia Zero Robotics organized by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and NASA is currently underway in Shirak province.
Armenia PM visits Karabakh for second time since taking office Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) for the second time since taking office in May.