Armenia PM visits Karabakh for second time since taking office
June 16, 2018 - 13:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) for the second time since taking office in May.
Pashinyan's visit to the second Armenian republic launched on Saturday, June 16, Secretary of Security Council Armen Grigoryan said in a Facebook post.
Pashinyan took a two-day trip to Russia on June 13-14, during which he met Russian President Vladimir Putin, was introduced to Azerbaijan's leader Ilham Aliyev and attended the opening game of the FIFA World Cup.
Pashinyan had earlier met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs who had arrived in Yerevan to meet Armenia's new government.
Top stories
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh army reveals details on contact line situation Manpower and military movements on the Azerbaijani sides near the contact line have also been observed in the reporting period.
Israeli troops allegedly fire flare bombs along Syrian-Lebanese border The NNA report said the Israeli Defense Forces fired several flare bombs towards the Jabal Al-Sheikh (Mount Hermon) region
NASA, MIT bring Zero Robotics to Armenia Zero Robotics organized by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and NASA is currently underway in Shirak province.
Czech photographer's "Piece of Armenian Soul" on show in Prague He visits Armenia and the Nagorno Karabakh every year, and the show conveys some of what he has experienced in his travels.