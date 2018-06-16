// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia PM visits Karabakh for second time since taking office

Armenia PM visits Karabakh for second time since taking office
June 16, 2018 - 13:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) for the second time since taking office in May.

Pashinyan's visit to the second Armenian republic launched on Saturday, June 16, Secretary of Security Council Armen Grigoryan said in a Facebook post.

Pashinyan took a two-day trip to Russia on June 13-14, during which he met Russian President Vladimir Putin, was introduced to Azerbaijan's leader Ilham Aliyev and attended the opening game of the FIFA World Cup.

Pashinyan had earlier met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs who had arrived in Yerevan to meet Armenia's new government.

Related links:
Armen Grigoryan's Facebook post
 Top stories
U.S. mulls greater assistance to ArmeniaU.S. mulls greater assistance to Armenia
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
Republicans say have yet to discuss issue of snap parliamentary electionsRepublicans say have yet to discuss issue of snap parliamentary elections
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction resignsLawmaker from Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction resigns
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Former Armenian PM 'was in touch with Russian officials' before quittingFormer Armenian PM 'was in touch with Russian officials' before quitting
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Armenia appoints new ambassadors to France, Israel
Former Armenian leader won’t attend new president’s inauguration
Armenia government sends CEPA bill to parliament for ratification
Armenia president-elect relieved from UK ambassador’s post
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Karabakh army reveals details on contact line situation Manpower and military movements on the Azerbaijani sides near the contact line have also been observed in the reporting period.
Israeli troops allegedly fire flare bombs along Syrian-Lebanese border The NNA report said the Israeli Defense Forces fired several flare bombs towards the Jabal Al-Sheikh (Mount Hermon) region
NASA, MIT bring Zero Robotics to Armenia Zero Robotics organized by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and NASA is currently underway in Shirak province.
Czech photographer's "Piece of Armenian Soul" on show in Prague He visits Armenia and the Nagorno Karabakh every year, and the show conveys some of what he has experienced in his travels.