Armenia PM visits Karabakh for second time since taking office

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) for the second time since taking office in May.

Pashinyan's visit to the second Armenian republic launched on Saturday, June 16, Secretary of Security Council Armen Grigoryan said in a Facebook post.

Pashinyan took a two-day trip to Russia on June 13-14, during which he met Russian President Vladimir Putin, was introduced to Azerbaijan's leader Ilham Aliyev and attended the opening game of the FIFA World Cup.

Pashinyan had earlier met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs who had arrived in Yerevan to meet Armenia's new government.