Karabakh army reveals details on contact line situation

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 250 ceasefire violations - more than 2500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between June 10 and 16, Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

Besides, manpower and military movements on the Azerbaijani side near the contact line have also been observed in the reporting period.

The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the line of contact and protecting their positions.