// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh army reveals details on contact line situation

Karabakh army reveals details on contact line situation
June 16, 2018 - 14:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 250 ceasefire violations - more than 2500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between June 10 and 16, Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

Besides, manpower and military movements on the Azerbaijani side near the contact line have also been observed in the reporting period.

The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the line of contact and protecting their positions.

 Top stories
Glendale to honor Armenian community with Artsakh StreetGlendale to honor Armenian community with Artsakh Street
In Glendale, there’s a Dublin Drive, a Calafia Street, a Baghdad Place and an Eulalia Street — all named after places in the world.
Armenia is the 7th country in terms of number of trips to RussiaArmenia is the 7th country in terms of number of trips to Russia
Armenia is thus among the top 10 countries in terms of the number of citizens who visited Russia in the reporting period.
Ukrainian-Armenian director wins Le Petit Cannes Film Festival awardUkrainian-Armenian director wins Le Petit Cannes Film Festival award
“Well, my friends, I congratulate everyone on the victory of our film "Details". The experiment was a success,” the filmmaker said.
New ropeway to connect two major Karabakh citiesNew ropeway to connect two major Karabakh cities
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Serena Williams says she is “an honorary Armenian”
Armenian-American Don Boyajian no longer running for Congress
American lawyers sue Turkey for hundreds of millions of dollars
Swedish lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Islamic State stronghold in jeopardy in northeast Syria According to pro-SDF activists, their troops have managed to reach the outskirts of Al-Dashishah, the IS' last major stronghold in northeast Syria.
Iranian women protest against ban on attending football games female fans staged demonstrations inside the stadium, hoisting posters against the ban during a match between Iran and Morocco.
New AI can predict what humans will do in the future This new technology might be able to recognize patterns in human behavior and perform tasks before you've even thought about asking.
Israeli troops allegedly fire flare bombs along Syrian-Lebanese border The NNA report said the Israeli Defense Forces fired several flare bombs towards the Jabal Al-Sheikh (Mount Hermon) region