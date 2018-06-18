Belarus’ reaction to Armenia’s stance on arms sale to Baku ‘not adequate’
June 18, 2018 - 18:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The reaction of Belarus to the position of Armenia on the sale of Polonaise multiple rocket launchers to Azerbaijan does not sit well with Yerevan, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said on Monday, June 18.
Photos from the opening of a military unit of missile forces show Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, accompanied by Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, passing by a number of Polonaise complexes. In other pictures, Israeli LORA missiles are visible.
The spokesman said official Yerevan conducts public and private work with the Belarusian side.
“I can say that the reaction of the official Minsk is not satisfactory for us,” Balayan said, according to Panorama.am.
“This is a systematic, multifaceted process. Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a meeting with the Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Igor Nazaruk and asked to convey to his Belarusian colleague the deep concern of the Armenian side. These messages were also sent to the Belarusian authorities through various channels.”
