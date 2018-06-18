Armenia imported weapons from Finland in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has imported arms worth €25 440 from Finland in 2017, the Finnish Arms Export report by SaferGlobe reveals.

According to data provided by the State Revenue Committee, the country has bought 54 units of weapons from Finland in the reporting period. No information is provided on the type of armament imported though.

The Finish report divulges no details as to what type of weapons were delivered to Armenia but it does specify that the shipment was carried out under a military arms contract.

Open data resources show that the Armenian Armed Forces possess, in particular, Sako TRG sniper rifles.