Armenia imported weapons from Finland in 2017
June 18, 2018 - 16:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has imported arms worth €25 440 from Finland in 2017, the Finnish Arms Export report by SaferGlobe reveals.
According to data provided by the State Revenue Committee, the country has bought 54 units of weapons from Finland in the reporting period. No information is provided on the type of armament imported though.
The Finish report divulges no details as to what type of weapons were delivered to Armenia but it does specify that the shipment was carried out under a military arms contract.
Open data resources show that the Armenian Armed Forces possess, in particular, Sako TRG sniper rifles.
In the photo, a sniper holds a Sako TRG rifle
Related links:
Top stories
In Glendale, there’s a Dublin Drive, a Calafia Street, a Baghdad Place and an Eulalia Street — all named after places in the world.
Armenia is thus among the top 10 countries in terms of the number of citizens who visited Russia in the reporting period.
“Well, my friends, I congratulate everyone on the victory of our film "Details". The experiment was a success,” the filmmaker said.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
Partner news
Latest news
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants launch attack near Golan Heights When the Syrian army spotted the jihadist rebels, they quickly attacked in a bid to eliminate the group of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham fighters.
WHO says gaming disorder is a mental health condition "I'm not creating a precedent," said Dr. Vladimir Poznyak, a member of WHO's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse
Unidentified strikes kill several Syrian, Iraqi troops in east Syria The Syrian military reported that their troops had been attacked by U.S. Coalition warplanes in southeast Syria.
Fitch affirms Armenia at 'B+'; Outlook Positive Fitch Ratings has affirmed Armenia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook.