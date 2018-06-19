Rare French, German maps depict Armenia's growth as geopolitical unit
June 19, 2018 - 10:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian embassy in the United States has received rare maps from two California-based Armenians, which shed light on the evolution of the Armenian nation as a geopolitical entity.
The original 17th-19th century French and German topographic, physical and political maps were donated by Aram and Terez Bassenian.
According to pictures posted on the embassy's Twitter account, the maps are now hanging on the walls of what appears to be the U.S. embassy building in Washington D.C.
