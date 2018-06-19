Henrikh Mkhitaryan one of Unai Emery's five 'untouchables' - media
June 19, 2018 - 10:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has five ‘untouchable’ players who he plans to build his team around, and one of them reportedly is Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Spanish defender Hector Bellerin has been told he is one of five “untouchables” who Emery wants to keep at all costs, the Daily Mirror says.
While the five have not been revealed publicly, France striker Alexandre Lacazette is another that Emery rates highly and they have also tied Granit Xhaka down to a new contract, the British daily says.
"It would seem obvious they would also not want to lose [Gabon international] Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan who were both signed in January," the source continues.
The Armenian playmaker admitted in May that he hopes will bring some fresh "tactical ideas and spirit" to the club.
Spaniard Emery has succeeded Arsene Wenger, who was manager for 22 years, and set out his positive vision for the future when speaking at a media conference on May 23.
Attacking midfielder Mkhitaryan joined the Gunners from Manchester United in January as part of the deal which saw Alexis Sanchez head to Old Trafford.
