Schneider Group opening an office in Armenia
June 19, 2018 - 11:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Minister of Economic Development and Investments Artsvik Minasyan on Monday, June 18 met founder and Managing Partner of Schneider Group and Managing Director and Publisher of the owc Foreign Trade Publishing House Ulf Schneider who revealed that the German company is planning to open an office in Armenia.
Detailing the Minister about the company’s activity, Schneider said Schneider Group provides its international clients with the back office services they need to expand their businesses into or within a number of countries.
Their services include, in particular, market entry support, accounting outsourcing, tax consulting, import, support in the settlement of disputes and advice on a broad range of legal issues with focus on compliance, migration, labor, contract and corporate law.
The Minister hailed Schneider Group’s intention to open a representation in the country, expressing readiness to collaborate with the company.
Also, the sides weighed in on the peculiarities of making Armenia more attractive investment-wise.
