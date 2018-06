"Game of Thrones" star bids farewell to hit fantasy show

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke's officially done being Mother of Dragons/Breaker of Chains/Aunt of a Guy She Has the Hots For.

This weekend, the star of the hit HBO fantasy show took to Instagram to bid farewell to the blockbuster HBO show that made her famous as Daenerys Targaryen, CNet reports.

"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," she wrote. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing #?#lastseasonitis

Season 7 of HBO's biggest hit ever ended in August 2017 with dragons, extra scary White Walkers, a big breakup and some steamy Daenerys-Targaryen-on-Jon-Snow action. Season 8, the final season, is coming sometime in 2019, and will consist of six episodes. Earlier this month, the Game of Thrones cast gathered for a wrap party in Ireland.