"Game of Thrones" star bids farewell to hit fantasy show
June 19, 2018 - 13:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke's officially done being Mother of Dragons/Breaker of Chains/Aunt of a Guy She Has the Hots For.
This weekend, the star of the hit HBO fantasy show took to Instagram to bid farewell to the blockbuster HBO show that made her famous as Daenerys Targaryen, CNet reports.
"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," she wrote. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing #?#lastseasonitis
Season 7 of HBO's biggest hit ever ended in August 2017 with dragons, extra scary White Walkers, a big breakup and some steamy Daenerys-Targaryen-on-Jon-Snow action. Season 8, the final season, is coming sometime in 2019, and will consist of six episodes. Earlier this month, the Game of Thrones cast gathered for a wrap party in Ireland.
Top stories
“We are honored to enter into a public-private partnership that will develop the strategies of a cultural awakening,” Garin Hovannisian said.
During the 2018 CFDA Awards on Monday, June 4 night, Kim Kardashian West was presented with the first-ever influencer award.
Armenia Art Fair served as a market and exhibition space to present modern and contemporary art from around the world.
"System Of A Down" guitarist Daron Malakian has said that writing songs is a way for him to express his pride in being Armenian.
Partner news
Latest news
Defense Minister, Security Council chief talk aviation buildup Davit Tonoyan and Armen Grigoryan discussed programs for the development of the aviation of the Armenian Armed Forces.
Largest Syrian army convoy heading south for Daraa offensive The convoy includes armored vehicles, T-72 and T-90 tanks, MLR launchers, artillery and machinegun-equipped vehicles.
Armenia may reduce water tariffs for the socially disadvantaged The issue was discussed at a meeting of Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Artur Grigoryan and a Viola Group rep.
Researchers discover gene that could affect fertility in women In experiments on mice, researchers at Nanjing Medical University tried to shut down the MTOR gene at all stages of egg cell development.