Armenian lawmaker Manvel Grigoryan stripped of immunity

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian lawmaker and general Manvel Grigoryan was stripped of parliamentary immunity on Tuesday, June 19.

The National Assembly voted 77:3 to take away Grigoryan’s immunity after the government satisfied a corresponding request by the Prosecutor General.

Earlier on Tuesday, the parliament approved that legal proceedings be launched against Grigoryan, who is accused of embezzlement of donations made in the days of the Four- Day War in April 2016, as well as of storing the Defense Ministry's property and large quantities of weapons and ammunition.

The National Security Service on June 17 unveiled video footage of searches conducted in the private house and the summer house belonging to Grigoryan. Besides the large quantities of weapons and ammunition, the NSS has confiscated a vast amount of equipment and food belonging to the army, the assistance collected by school children, the Church and civilians for sending to the Nagorno Karabakh frontline in the days of the Four-Day War in April 2016 - which were used to feed Grigoryan’s animals - as well as vehicles donated to the army.