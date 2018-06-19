Armenian lawmaker Manvel Grigoryan stripped of immunity
June 19, 2018 - 15:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian lawmaker and general Manvel Grigoryan was stripped of parliamentary immunity on Tuesday, June 19.
The National Assembly voted 77:3 to take away Grigoryan’s immunity after the government satisfied a corresponding request by the Prosecutor General.
Earlier on Tuesday, the parliament approved that legal proceedings be launched against Grigoryan, who is accused of embezzlement of donations made in the days of the Four- Day War in April 2016, as well as of storing the Defense Ministry's property and large quantities of weapons and ammunition.
The National Security Service on June 17 unveiled video footage of searches conducted in the private house and the summer house belonging to Grigoryan. Besides the large quantities of weapons and ammunition, the NSS has confiscated a vast amount of equipment and food belonging to the army, the assistance collected by school children, the Church and civilians for sending to the Nagorno Karabakh frontline in the days of the Four-Day War in April 2016 - which were used to feed Grigoryan’s animals - as well as vehicles donated to the army.
Top stories
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Partner news
Latest news
Defense Minister, Security Council chief talk aviation buildup Davit Tonoyan and Armen Grigoryan discussed programs for the development of the aviation of the Armenian Armed Forces.
Largest Syrian army convoy heading south for Daraa offensive The convoy includes armored vehicles, T-72 and T-90 tanks, MLR launchers, artillery and machinegun-equipped vehicles.
Armenia may reduce water tariffs for the socially disadvantaged The issue was discussed at a meeting of Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Artur Grigoryan and a Viola Group rep.
Researchers discover gene that could affect fertility in women In experiments on mice, researchers at Nanjing Medical University tried to shut down the MTOR gene at all stages of egg cell development.