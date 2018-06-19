Largest Syrian army convoy heading south for Daraa offensive

PanARMENIAN.Net - The largest convoy for the Syrian Army has just been filmed en route to the country’s south for the long-awaited Daraa assault amid US warnings, Al-Masdar News reports.

The convoy, led by Brigadier General Suheil al-Hassan aka The Tiger, includes armored vehicles, T-72 and T-90 tanks, MLR launchers, artillery and machinegun-equipped vehicles.

On the field, the Syrian Army pounded, with heavy artillery, several villages and towns of Lajat area located to the north and northwest of the provincial capital.

Reinforcements pour into the battleground in spite of US warning the Syrian government of launching the attack.

The Syrian government has vowed to retake all rebel-held areas in the southern province while offering militants a chance to accept an evacuation deal.