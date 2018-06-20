// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia: Gazprom reduces gas tariffs for low-income families by 20%

June 20, 2018 - 10:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tariffs for natural gas will be reduced for socially disadvantaged families, Gazprom Armenia said in a statement on Wednesday, June 20.

In the period between August 1, 2018 and August 1, 2019, the families in question who consume up to 600 cubic meters of natural gas annually, will pay AMD 80 for each cubic meter, which is by 20% less than the AMD 100 they used to pay before.

Gazprom thus sets the price for natural gas lower than the tariffs set by the Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC) of Armenia.

At a recent Cabinet session, Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Artur Grigoryan said there was a possibility of reducing the gas price for low-income families by 10%.

Discussions on reducing water tariffs for the same group of families are currently underway.

