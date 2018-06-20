VivaCell MTS: Honor 10 smartphones already on sale
June 20, 2018 - 10:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Wednesday, June 20 that Honor 10 smartphones are already available for sale in its service centers and on the online shop.
The device is equipped with artificial intelligence, a 24 MP camera, bazel-less screen, face recognition feature and much more.
With a price tag of AMD 224 900, the device can be purchased both in cash and by installment.
Top stories
Sevan Startup Summit 2018, the Gala event of all the Summits held this year, will be organized at the shore of Lake Sevan.
World-renowned Dutch firm MVRDV has released plans to transform the 11,800-square-metre former communist monument.
The EEC - overseeing Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan - has approved "A1893" and "A1954" models.
Samsung Electronics has filed a new trademark for “Micro QLED” with the Korean patent office, according to a news report.
Partner news
Latest news
Heavy rain puts out eternal flame at Armenian Genocide memorial “Fortunately, it was possible to avoid an emergency situation thanks to the rapid and selfless actions of the staff,” Hayk Demoyan said.
Tension in Karabakh on the rise, says Armenia Security Council Secretary Tension along the Nagorno Karabakh contact line has grown, the Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council said on June 20.
Rebels in Daraa besieged as Syrian army makes major advance Led by the Taha Group of the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army started their operations in northeast Dara’a last night.
Ancient city dating from Ming Dynasty unearthed in China Archaeologists have discovered a city dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1384-1644) in China's Jiangxi province.