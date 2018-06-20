VivaCell MTS: Honor 10 smartphones already on sale

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Wednesday, June 20 that Honor 10 smartphones are already available for sale in its service centers and on the online shop.

The device is equipped with artificial intelligence, a 24 MP camera, bazel-less screen, face recognition feature and much more.

With a price tag of AMD 224 900, the device can be purchased both in cash and by installment.