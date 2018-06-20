Lebanon’s President to arrive in Armenia this fall
June 20, 2018 - 11:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lebanese ambassador to Armenia Maya Dagher has revealed that Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun will arrive in Yerevan in fall 2018 to participate in the Francophonie Summit.
At a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the ambassador said the Armenian community of Lebanon plays an important role in the country’s political and social life.
The sides discussed relations between the two countries and the ways to expand cooperation, especially economy-wise.
Also, Pashinyan thanked Lebanon for its position in the issues of the Armenian Genocide and the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
