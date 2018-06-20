Ukraine appoints new ambassador to Armenia
June 20, 2018 - 12:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has appointed a new ambassador to Armenia, Ukrinform reports.
A relevant decree has been posted on the president’s website.
In particular, Petro Lytvyn has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Armenia.
Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on December 25, 1991.
The Embassy of Armenia in Kiev opened in 1993 (Andranik Manukyan was appointed ambassador in April 2010).
The Embassy of Ukraine in Yerevan opened in 1996 (Ivan Khukhta was appointed as ambassador in June 2010).
Top stories
The original 17th-19th century French and German topographic, physical and political maps were donated by and Aram and Terez Bassenian.
In Glendale, there’s a Dublin Drive, a Calafia Street, a Baghdad Place and an Eulalia Street — all named after places in the world.
Armenia is thus among the top 10 countries in terms of the number of citizens who visited Russia in the reporting period.
“Well, my friends, I congratulate everyone on the victory of our film "Details". The experiment was a success,” the filmmaker said.
Partner news
Latest news
Heavy rain puts out eternal flame at Armenian Genocide memorial “Fortunately, it was possible to avoid an emergency situation thanks to the rapid and selfless actions of the staff,” Hayk Demoyan said.
Tension in Karabakh on the rise, says Armenia Security Council Secretary Tension along the Nagorno Karabakh contact line has grown, the Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council said on June 20.
Rebels in Daraa besieged as Syrian army makes major advance Led by the Taha Group of the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army started their operations in northeast Dara’a last night.
Ancient city dating from Ming Dynasty unearthed in China Archaeologists have discovered a city dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1384-1644) in China's Jiangxi province.