Ukraine appoints new ambassador to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has appointed a new ambassador to Armenia, Ukrinform reports.

A relevant decree has been posted on the president’s website.

In particular, Petro Lytvyn has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Armenia.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on December 25, 1991.

The Embassy of Armenia in Kiev opened in 1993 (Andranik Manukyan was appointed ambassador in April 2010).

The Embassy of Ukraine in Yerevan opened in 1996 (Ivan Khukhta was appointed as ambassador in June 2010).