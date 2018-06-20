Armenian Consulate returns to main building in Aleppo
June 20, 2018 - 14:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Consulate General in Aleppo has returned to its main building inside the Syrian city after several years of war, spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan tweeted on Wednesday, June 20.
The Armenian Consulate General was previously located in a few different buildings in Aleppo; however, they never left the provincial capital, Al-Masdar News says.
With the Syrian military’s victory in Aleppo in December 2017, the Armenian Consulate General was able to move back to its main building inside the city.
Armenia and Syria maintain close political and economic ties, which is bolstered through the large Armenian population inside the country.
