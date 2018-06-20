Tension in Karabakh on the rise, says Armenia Security Council Secretary
June 20, 2018 - 18:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tension along the Nagorno Karabakh contact line has grown, the Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council said on Wednesday, June 20, according to RFE/RL Armenian Service, adding that the situation is generally no more different than previously.”
“Azerbaijan continues its maneuvers in the frontline,” Armen Grigoryan said.
“The Artsakh (Karabakh) Defense Army is controlling the situation so as not to allow any action.
“Generally, the tension has grown in a certain sense, but the Defense Army controls the situation and is ready to face any challenge.”
Grigoryan met Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Tuesday to discuss programs for the development of the aviation of the Armenian Armed Forces.
