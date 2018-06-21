Labor Minister not quitting after all

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mane Tandilyan will continue holding her post, despite the letter of resignation she submitted more than a week ago.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday, June 21 that he has not accepted Tandilyan’s resignation.

“Following discussions with Ms. Tandilyan, we decided to continue working together,” Pashinyan told a cabinet meeting.

The reason behind Tandilyan’s decision was the differences in her perception of the implementation of the mandatory funded pension system and that of the government.

Pashinyan said Thursday the system needs to be reformed, with Tandilian, as well as other Ministers instructed to get involved in the process.