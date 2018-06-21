Labor Minister not quitting after all
June 21, 2018 - 12:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mane Tandilyan will continue holding her post, despite the letter of resignation she submitted more than a week ago.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday, June 21 that he has not accepted Tandilyan’s resignation.
“Following discussions with Ms. Tandilyan, we decided to continue working together,” Pashinyan told a cabinet meeting.
The reason behind Tandilyan’s decision was the differences in her perception of the implementation of the mandatory funded pension system and that of the government.
Pashinyan said Thursday the system needs to be reformed, with Tandilian, as well as other Ministers instructed to get involved in the process.
Top stories
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey admits to having 11 temporary military bases in Iraq Speaking in a live interview to a private broadcaster, the PM said 400 square kilometers of the region has been cleared of 'terrorists'.
Smithsonian 'stacks up the entertainment' at Folklife Festival “Armenia: Creating Home” offers a glimpse into the culture of this small country between Asia and Europe.
User who bought smartphone from VivaCell-MTS wins Kia Rio X-line The company organized drew a Kia Rio X-line which was streamed live on May 24 on VivaCell-MTS official Facebook page.
Swedes have been brewing beer since Iron Age, study says Mikael Larsson commented: “We found carbonised malt in an area with low-temperature ovens located in a separate part of the settlement."