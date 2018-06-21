Kim Kardashian wishes she could do more to help with border policy
June 21, 2018 - 11:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West weighed in on the controversial Trump administration policy of separating immigrant children from their families at the border, calling it "heartbreaking."
The Armenian-American icon spoke to KTLA on Wednesday, June 20 and said she wished there was more she could to do to help with the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance policy.
The interview was held before Trump signed an executive order ending the policy of separating children from their parents at the US-Mexico border, following days of outrage from the public and politicians about the policy.
"I think it's heartbreaking, I think it's so sad,' the 37-year-old said when asked about the immigration situation.
"I don't know what I would do if those were my children."
Given her recent success in lobbying President Donald Trump to release convicted drug dealer Alice Johnson from prison, Kim pointed out that she didn't have the power to change everything.
"I don't have access to everything. I do see that people have been tweeting me about that saying why can't you help ... I don't work for the White House,' the mother-of-three said.
"I don't have influence and I've always been open and honest that there are lots of things and policies that I don't agree with.
"I have always been honest from the start with the White House team about that, I stayed really focus on the case of Alice Johnson.
"If there was anything I could do, I would but I don't have that power."
