User who bought smartphone from VivaCell-MTS wins Kia Rio X-line

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS continues surprising people. This time the company drew a Kia Rio X-line which was streamed live on May 24 on VivaCell-MTS official Facebook page.

One of the customers, who had purchased a smartphone on favorable conditions, Vahe Grigoryan, also became the owner of Kia Rio X-line. VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian handed him the keys to the car in VivaCell-MTS Headquarters.

“The participation in the draw had not been limited to our subscribers only. Any customer, who purchased a smartphone in our service centers in the mentioned period, was eligible to participate in the draw. The draw became a most welcome surprise: by purchasing a smartphone on favorable conditions, the customer became the owner of a car. We congratulate the winner and wish him pleasant calls with his new smartphone,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

To remind, from March 7 till April 8, on the occasion of spring holidays, VivaCell-MTS held sales of smartphones for AMD 39 900 and more and announced the prize draw of a car. Those who bought a smartphone from the Company’s service centers in the mentioned period were informed about the draw implementation and organization rules. Thus, according to the rules, the draw was organized not with the names of the customers, but with the IMEI codes of the smartphones purchased within the mentioned period, either in cash or by installment. The draw was implemented by means of software. The winning IMEI CODE – 356389081758754 – was selected randomly.

The winner was notified about the results of the draw and the prize-giving ceremony was organized according to the initially announced and publicized rules. The customer was informed about becoming the winner by phone.