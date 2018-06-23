Yerevan’s Choco Fest targeting the sweet-toothed on July 11

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital city of Yerevan will host the annual Choco Fest on July 11, organized by The LOFT self-developmental center for the sweet-toothed.

All the producers and importers of chocolate are invited to participate in the festival, and according to preliminary estimates, 10-12 companies will join the event in total.

Those attending the fest will be able to taste and buy locally-produced desserts and even prepare chocolate themselves in a special laboratory - the ChocoLab - people behind the initiative told PanARMENIAN.Net

A chocolate-making master class will be offered too, and the guests will drink a unique type of coffee, according to the organizers.

The event will give local businesses an opportunity to introduce their products to wider audiences, expand their customer base, advertise their companies and become familiar with their competitors.