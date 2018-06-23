// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Yerevan’s Choco Fest targeting the sweet-toothed on July 11

Yerevan’s Choco Fest targeting the sweet-toothed on July 11
June 23, 2018 - 11:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital city of Yerevan will host the annual Choco Fest on July 11, organized by The LOFT self-developmental center for the sweet-toothed.

All the producers and importers of chocolate are invited to participate in the festival, and according to preliminary estimates, 10-12 companies will join the event in total.

Those attending the fest will be able to taste and buy locally-produced desserts and even prepare chocolate themselves in a special laboratory - the ChocoLab - people behind the initiative told PanARMENIAN.Net

A chocolate-making master class will be offered too, and the guests will drink a unique type of coffee, according to the organizers.

The event will give local businesses an opportunity to introduce their products to wider audiences, expand their customer base, advertise their companies and become familiar with their competitors.

 Top stories
"Game of Thrones" star bids farewell to hit fantasy show
"Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke's officially done being Mother of Dragons/Breaker of Chains/Aunt of a Guy She Has the Hots For.
Culture Ministry, Creative Armenia sign strategic partnershipCulture Ministry, Creative Armenia sign strategic partnership
“We are honored to enter into a public-private partnership that will develop the strategies of a cultural awakening,” Garin Hovannisian said.
Kim Kardashian wins her first CFDA Influencer AwardKim Kardashian wins her first CFDA Influencer Award
During the 2018 CFDA Awards on Monday, June 4 night, Kim Kardashian West was presented with the first-ever influencer award.
Armenia Art Fair rises to the fore: Harper's Bazaar ArabiaArmenia Art Fair rises to the fore: Harper's Bazaar Arabia
Armenia Art Fair served as a market and exhibition space to present modern and contemporary art from around the world.
Partner news
 Articles
Terry George

The Oscar-winning helmer who hopes to return to Armenia many, many times

 Most popular in the section
Armenian artist presents a dialogue of the world on canvas
Cher cast in 'Mamma Mia' sequel alongside Meryl Streep
Chris Cornell gets Satellite Award nom for Armenian Genocide film song
The history of Armenia’s modernist masterpiece: The Calvert Journal
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian, Azeri Foreign Ministers to meet “in the near future” Armenian and Azeri Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov have agreed to hold a meeting, Hikmet Hajiyev said.
Islamic State suffers symbolic defeat along Syrian-Iraq border According to pro-SDF media, their forces managed to capture the town of Al-Zhibah after advancing from nearby Tal Safouk.
Armenian Genocide fuels Rogue Machine's '100 Aprils' - LA Times The cast of "100 Aprils" includes Janet Song as a dryly unemotional nurse who displays a leavening trace of empathy.
Last Armenians found in the land of the massacres: The Independent Hadjian has no final conclusions for his readers in this book, save for the observation that the survivors are not alone, Fisk says.