Head of Armenia ex-president’s guard detained

PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Security Service detained Vachagan Ghazaryan, the head of the presidential guard of former president Serzh Sargsyan on Monday, June 25.

In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net head of the NSS media center Samson Galstyan confirmed the news and said that an official statement will be issued shortly.

A criminal case has been filed against Ghazaryan on charges of unjust enrichment, submission of false information in declarations or hiding property subject to declaration.