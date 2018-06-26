ANCA chairman meets Artsakh leaders in Stepanakert
June 26, 2018 - 13:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of America on Monday, June 25 met with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan and Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan and discussed important issue regarding the republic’s foreign and domestic priorities and relations with the Diaspora, ANCA reports.
President Sahakyan thanked the ANCA for its continued leadership in advancing issues related to Artsakh’s security and international recognition with American government structures.
Hamparian discussed a broad range of U.S. aid and Artsakh security issues including the recent ANCA inquiry to key Congressional panels about reports of Bell helicopter sales to Azerbaijan; last week’s Senate Appropriations Committee vote to support aid to regional rehabilitation centers, such as the Caroline Cox Center in Stepanakert; continue assistance for Artsakh demining efforts; and effort to implement the Royce-Engel peace proposals, including the placement of gun-fire locators along the line of contact with Azerbaijan.
Each of these is part of the “ANCA 360” approach to pro-Artsakh advocacy, generating U.S. support – in policy, practice, and principle— for the Artsakh Republic’s independence and security, supporting the OSCE Minsk Group platform, challenging Azerbaijani aggression by promoting accountability for attacks along the line of contact, and fostering broader, pro-peace dialogue between the U.S. and Artsakh.
