// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia's Grovf 1st from Caucasus to win EU Horizon 2020 grant

Armenia's Grovf 1st from Caucasus to win EU Horizon 2020 grant
June 26, 2018 - 18:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian hardware acceleration company Grovf is the first ever participant from the Caucasus to win an EU Horizon 2020 grant for research and innovation.

"We are honored to be the first participant from Armenia and whole Caucasus to win the grant in the scope of the biggest EU Research and Innovation programme," the company said in a Facebook post.

"The funding will enable us to further ameliorate our technology, making it an even more compelling proposition to our customers."

Grovf is an engineering company developing hardware and software products to assist Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Big Data problems

Related links:
Grovf's Facebook post
 Top stories
Armenia’s next Sevan Startup Summit slated for JulyArmenia’s next Sevan Startup Summit slated for July
Sevan Startup Summit 2018, the Gala event of all the Summits held this year, will be organized at the shore of Lake Sevan.
Armenia’s Tumo to run Albania's new multifunctional technology centerArmenia’s Tumo to run Albania's new multifunctional technology center
World-renowned Dutch firm MVRDV has released plans to transform the 11,800-square-metre former communist monument.
Apple gets permission to sell two new iPads in Eurasian Economic UnionApple gets permission to sell two new iPads in Eurasian Economic Union
The EEC - overseeing Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan - has approved "A1893" and "A1954" models.
Samsung requests trademark for ‘Micro QLED’Samsung requests trademark for ‘Micro QLED’
Samsung Electronics has filed a new trademark for “Micro QLED” with the Korean patent office, according to a news report.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s smart cribs sing a lullaby and tell a story

Bringing comfort, design and more

 Most popular in the section
Armenian game Shadowmatic among Google Play’s Best Innovative Games
Tesla's electric Semi truck prices start from $150,000
Armenia lags behind Azerbaijan in terms of ICT development: report
Armenia aspires to be Silicon Valley of South Caucasus: EurasiaNet
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
MP to Australia - 'Speak the tragedy's name' on Armenian Genocide The Member for the Federal electorate of Goldstein, who is of Armenian heritage, became the 7th speaker in one day on the Genocide.
Russian jets join Syrian army in striking key town for first time The SAA’s elite 4th Armored Division continues to hammer Daraa al-Balad district with heavy Golan ground-to-ground missiles.
How Armenian dance adapted over time and place: Smithsonian Smithsonian Magazine has unveiled one more peace about the Armenian culture, particularly about the age-old dances.
Iraqi forces start operation to cleanse Diyala governorate from IS Scores of IS elements have taken refuge in the governorate in order to carry out guerrilla warfare against government targets.