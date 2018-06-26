Armenia's Grovf 1st from Caucasus to win EU Horizon 2020 grant
June 26, 2018 - 18:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian hardware acceleration company Grovf is the first ever participant from the Caucasus to win an EU Horizon 2020 grant for research and innovation.
"We are honored to be the first participant from Armenia and whole Caucasus to win the grant in the scope of the biggest EU Research and Innovation programme," the company said in a Facebook post.
"The funding will enable us to further ameliorate our technology, making it an even more compelling proposition to our customers."
Grovf is an engineering company developing hardware and software products to assist Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Big Data problems
Top stories
Sevan Startup Summit 2018, the Gala event of all the Summits held this year, will be organized at the shore of Lake Sevan.
World-renowned Dutch firm MVRDV has released plans to transform the 11,800-square-metre former communist monument.
The EEC - overseeing Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan - has approved "A1893" and "A1954" models.
Samsung Electronics has filed a new trademark for “Micro QLED” with the Korean patent office, according to a news report.
Partner news
Latest news
MP to Australia - 'Speak the tragedy's name' on Armenian Genocide The Member for the Federal electorate of Goldstein, who is of Armenian heritage, became the 7th speaker in one day on the Genocide.
Russian jets join Syrian army in striking key town for first time The SAA’s elite 4th Armored Division continues to hammer Daraa al-Balad district with heavy Golan ground-to-ground missiles.
How Armenian dance adapted over time and place: Smithsonian Smithsonian Magazine has unveiled one more peace about the Armenian culture, particularly about the age-old dances.
Iraqi forces start operation to cleanse Diyala governorate from IS Scores of IS elements have taken refuge in the governorate in order to carry out guerrilla warfare against government targets.