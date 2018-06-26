Armenia's Grovf 1st from Caucasus to win EU Horizon 2020 grant

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian hardware acceleration company Grovf is the first ever participant from the Caucasus to win an EU Horizon 2020 grant for research and innovation.

"We are honored to be the first participant from Armenia and whole Caucasus to win the grant in the scope of the biggest EU Research and Innovation programme," the company said in a Facebook post.

"The funding will enable us to further ameliorate our technology, making it an even more compelling proposition to our customers."

Grovf is an engineering company developing hardware and software products to assist Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Big Data problems