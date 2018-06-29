Darren Aronofsky to arrive in Armenia for Golden Apricot festival
June 29, 2018 - 13:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - American director, screenwriter and producer Darren Aronofsky will be a guest of honor at the 15th International Golden Apricot Film Festival in Armenia, the festival’s press service revealed.
Within the framework of the festival, the audience will have the opportunity not only to meet the famous director, but also to watch three of his films - "Mother!", "Black Swan", "The Fountain".
In addition to Aronofsky, Italian director Gianfranco Rosi, American director Sean Baker, Austrian director Ulrich Seidl will arrive in Yerevan to attend the festival.
The Golden Apricot Film Festival will be held in the Armenian capital on July 8-15.
