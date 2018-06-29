Armenian President to meet U.S. Secretary of State on June 29
June 29, 2018 - 16:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will meet the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, June 29, information posted on the State Department’s website reports.
Sarkissian is currently in the United States and has attended the opening of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, which this year is celebrating Armenian and Catalonian culture.
At the event, Sarkissian reaffirmed Armenia’s abiding partnership with the United States - pledging the continued expansion of bilateral ties - during a powerful keynote address Tuesday, June 26 before a capacity Capitol Hill crowd celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first Armenian Republic, organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) and the Embassy of Armenia.
“The 21st century, is going to be our century,” said Sarkissian, after citing the critical role of the first Armenian Republic to set the stage of Armenia’s advances. “The time when the world was run by interest in energy, oil, natural resources, is gradually declining. The new era is the time when human values, the brain, hard work, honesty, and talent will be driving the world. And this country [the U.S.] is a wonderful example of that,” continued Sarkissian.
