Football star Roberto Carlos to arrive in Armenia for the Match of Legends

PanARMENIAN.Net - World Champion, Brazilian defender Roberto Carlos will arrive in Yerevan to participate in the match of stars of world football in July.

The match of the legends of world football will be held in the Armenian capital on July 8 at the Republican Stadium.

The national team of Europe will be comprised of: Luis Figo, Paolo Maldini, Youri Djorkaeff, Jari Litmanen, Hristo Stoichkov, Kakha Kaladze, Ryan Giggs, Demetrio Albertini, Vincent Candela, Benito Carbone, Levan Kobiashvili, Marko Šimić, Luigi Di Biagio, Miguel Ángel, Ludovic Giuly, Thomas Helveg, Salvatore Schillaci, Lothar Matthäus, Robert Pirès, Christophe Dugarry.

The Latin American team, meanwhile, includes: Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo, Hernan Crespo, Gabriel Batistuta, Dida, Cafu, Ifan Zamorano, Juliano Belletti, Aldair, Antônio Carlos Zago, Júlio César, Francisco Lima, Iván Córdoba, Carlos Valderrama, Dwayne De Rosario, Everson Pereira da Silva, Javier Zanetti, Bebeto.

A fan zone of the World Cup 2018 will be created in Yerevan on July 6-8, with the match of football legends set to be held on July 8 at the Republican stadium.