Karabakh army reports on Azeri manpower, equipment movements
June 30, 2018 - 20:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 150 ceasefire violations - more than 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between June 24 and 30, Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
Besides, manpower and military movements on the Azerbaijani side near the contact line, as well as equipment for the detection of land mines were observed in the reporting period.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the line of contact and protecting their positions.
