Armenian military releases video of burning Azerbaijani post (video)
July 2, 2018 - 13:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On the evening of June 30 and the morning of July 1, Azerbaijani forces attempted to carry out engineering work aimed at strengthening their positions near the Nakhijevan-Armenia border, a spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a Facebook post.
According to Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the Armenian armed forces fired back and did not allow the rival to carry out the work.
“As a result of the fire of the Armenian side, one of the rival’s positions was completely destroyed and burnt down,” Hovhannisyan said.
“During the exchange of fire, contract serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces Vahagn Baghdasaryan (b. 1974) received a minor injury.”
Below is a video of the burning Azerbaijani post, released by the Armenian Defense Ministry.
Top stories
Thousands of years ago, the land known as Armenia was roughly seven times the size of the current country, the article says.
The walls of the cave feature a mix of hard and soft volcanic rock and the temperature remains around 10 degrees Celsius all-year round.
The charter flights will enable passengers to enjoy gorgeous scenes from a bird’s-eye view and reach the destination in a short period of time.
Jagland cited Armenia as a country that has improved access to minority language education in line with the Council of Europe instruments.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army nearly strikes Turkish troops in northern Hama In response to the attack, a source said the Syrian army and NDF units in Mhardeh rained several missiles on the militant positions.
NASA to award highest honor to Armenian-American astronomer The medal will be presented by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston on August 2.
Syrian army storms last towns east of Daraa city The Syrian Arab Army stormed the group of towns around Saida, following the collapse of peace talks with the Syrian opposition.
Medieval Armenia is the focus of The Met’s new exhibition The display features more than 140 gilded reliquaries, richly illuminated manuscripts, rare textiles, liturgical furnishings.