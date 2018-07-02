Armenian military releases video of burning Azerbaijani post

PanARMENIAN.Net - On the evening of June 30 and the morning of July 1, Azerbaijani forces attempted to carry out engineering work aimed at strengthening their positions near the Nakhijevan-Armenia border, a spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a Facebook post.

According to Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the Armenian armed forces fired back and did not allow the rival to carry out the work.

“As a result of the fire of the Armenian side, one of the rival’s positions was completely destroyed and burnt down,” Hovhannisyan said.

“During the exchange of fire, contract serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces Vahagn Baghdasaryan (b. 1974) received a minor injury.”

Below is a video of the burning Azerbaijani post, released by the Armenian Defense Ministry.