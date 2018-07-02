Azerbaijan to buy 10 An-178 aircraft from Ukraine

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ukraine’s Antonov State Enterprise has signed a contract with Azerbaijan for the production of ten An-178 aircraft, company president Alexander Donets in an interview with LIGA.net.

According to him, Antonov expects to produce at least five or eight, ideally ten planes in the next five years.

Donets revealed that the An-178 will be equipped with new Motor Sich - D-436 FM engines. According to him, the aircraft will be manufactured after full import substitution of Russian components and the fulfillment of corresponding tests.

“Two weeks ago, an Azerbaijani delegation visited us for talks,” Donets said, adding that the Azeris are ready to wait until the Ukrainian side finishes work on import substitution.