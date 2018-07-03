Vodka, whiskey production down by about 45% y/y in Armenia
July 3, 2018 - 11:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The production of vodka has declined by 45% in January-May 2018 against the same period last year.
According to information provided by the National Statistical Service, that of whiskey has also decreased (-43%).
The production of brandy and champagne was down by 10% and 5%, respectively, in the reporting period.
Meanwhile, more liquor, wine and beer were produced in the first five months of 2018.
