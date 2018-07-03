VivaCell-MTS unveils better conditions for roaming in Russia
July 3, 2018 - 12:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Tuesday, July 3 that the Internet in MTS Russia network will be available for only 9 drams per 1 MB by September 30.
For each of minute of incoming calls and calls to VivaCell-MTS and MTS Russia 25 drams will be charged, calls to other Armenian networks will cost 50 drams per minute, those to other networks of Russia will cost 100 drams.
9 drams will be charged for each outgoing SMS.
Top stories
Zero Robotics organized by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and NASA is currently underway in Shirak province.
Sevan Startup Summit 2018, the Gala event of all the Summits held this year, will be organized at the shore of Lake Sevan.
World-renowned Dutch firm MVRDV has released plans to transform the 11,800-square-metre former communist monument.
The EEC - overseeing Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan - has approved "A1893" and "A1954" models.
Partner news
Latest news
Census to be conducted in Armenia in 2020 The government is set to allocate some AMD 90 million (apx. $187, 000) from the state budget to the National Statistical Service.
NATO says interested in deeper ties with Armenia The NATO official expressed confidence that cooperation between Armenia and the bloc will continue after the change of power.
Vodka, whiskey production down by about 45% y/y in Armenia The production of vodka has declined by 45% in January-May 2018 against the same period last year.
Armenia ex-President “has never agreed” to return territory to Azerbaijan “Former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has never agreed to return five regions to Azerbaijan, that is a lie,” Sharmazanov said.