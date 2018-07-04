Skyscraper in Azerbaijan lit in colors of Armenian flag
July 4, 2018 - 12:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - One of the Flame Towers in Baku - the highest buildings in Azerbaijan - was mistakenly lit in the colors of the Armenian flag on Monday, July 3.
The the match of the 1/8 finals of the 2018 World Cup between Colombia and England was played on Monday, and those in Baku had apparently confuses the Colombian flag with the Armenian one.
They wanted to honor the national team of Colombia, but they lit the lights in the wrong order: instead of yellow, blue and red, the skyscraper was painted in red, blue and yellow stripes, just like the flag of Armenia.
