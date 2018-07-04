Syrian army recaptures town in Daraa province
July 4, 2018 - 13:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) gained control over the town of Kaheel in Daraa province, on Tuesday, after heavy clashes with militant groups located in the area, Al-Masdar News reports.
The SAA is continuing its advance in the strategic area that borders Jordan and the Golan Heights.
Images show SAA soldiers carrying out artillery strikes while military vehicles move into position around Kaheel.
