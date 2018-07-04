Armenian caligraphy takes center stage at Smithsonian Folklife Festival
July 4, 2018 - 14:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ruben Malayan, a lean, goateed artist, is teaching kids and visitors at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C., to write the letter "A" in Armenian calligraphy, the National Public Radio says.
On a sheet of computer paper, he inks a shape that looks like an old English "W," using a pen with a flat metal nib. His strokes — black line after black line, in perfect symmetrical succession — are hypnotic.
"It's like a rhythm, like you're playing the piano," Malayan says as he draws. "Long notes, long lines, short notes, short lines." The students watch him for a beat, then practice scratching out their own lines. Over the past two weeks, he's been teaching workshops and talking about Armenian calligraphy under a little white tent at the festival.
Back home in Armenia, Malayan, 47, is a painter, a graphic artist and the creator of the iconic protest posters that became a symbol of his country's revolution in April.
Using a mix of traditional calligraphy and bold block script, Malayan hand-painted signs that said "defend the revolution" and "be brave" — then gave them away to people in the streets. Protesters used these fierce slogans to pressure Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan to step down. And a few weeks later, he did.'
A report from Al Jazeera in May called Malayan's placards the "pop art of the revolution."
Malayan, also a professor of visual communication at the American University of Armenia, is the author of The Art of Armenian Calligraphy. He's trying to revive the art of calligraphy in his country.
Photo. Malaka Gharib/NPR
