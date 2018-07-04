Italian President to visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Italian President Sergio Mattarella will visit the Armenian Genocide memorial when he arrives in Yerevan on July 30.

Mattarella is set to meet his Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

While in the Armenian capital, Mattarella will pay tribute to the memory of 1.5 millin victims of the Genocide and law wreath at the memorial.