Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang 'convinced' Sokratis to join Arsenal
July 5, 2018 - 13:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal new signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos is looking forward to linking up with two familiar faces at Emirates Stadium that he previously worked with at Borussia Dortmund.
Sokratis has previously worked with Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Germany, with all three men now looking forward to opening their first full campaign with Arsenal in 2018-19.
"I spoke [to them] a lot of times. They said to me the best things about this club, that it is one big family and of course they also called me not every day but a lot of times telling me to come here," Sokratis told Arsenal's official website.
The three joined Dortmund in the same year, 2013
“It’s a little bit [strange] but it’s also very beautiful that I’ve come to one team but I also have two players who I was together with for a lot of years.
“I know them both very well and I’m very happy.”
